Outlook's Next Issue: Future Of Tribalism In India

“Today, efforts are afoot to get the Adivasis to give up their Adivasi identity. They do not like seeing tribals, Dalits, backward classes, and minorities in the top positions of the country,” former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren alleged during his 24-minute speech in the state assembly, minutes before the Enforcement Directorate whisked him away into their custody. He did not shy away from invoking Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and subsequently attacking the BJP for considering tribals as ‘untouchables’ – in what came as a strong evocation of Adivasi identity on the floor of the house at a time when BJP has been attempting to woo the community.