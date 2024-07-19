On the morning of July 3, Phulrai, which lies on the outskirts of Hathras district, looked like a ghost village. Torn slippers of women and children, hair bands, water bottles, broken bangles and other personal belongings were left strewn. The village was left haunted by a stampede that broke out the previous day during a satsang (religious congregation) held just a few kilometres from the village. As per official records, 121 people were killed, most of them women and children. The horrific incident stirred up the debate on the controversial industry of godmen in India and why they continue to be in demand despite their nefarious activities.