Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Home National

Orange Alert Issued By IMD In Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Heavy Rainfall

The IMD has issued an orange alert in 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh ahead of forecasts of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the state.

Rain clouds (Representative image) Debarshi Duttagupta, KCC

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 8:07 pm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

 Apart from this, the IMD has issued two yellow alerts for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in large parts of the state, an official said. The alerts were valid until Friday morning, meteorologist Ekta Singh of the IMD's Bhopal office said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash isolated places of 10 districts — Gwalior, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch, and Mandsaur, it was stated.

 Medium to heavy rainfall will occur at isolated places in 18 districts, including Indore, Ratlam, and Umaria, while thunderstorms with lightning are likely at isolated places in the districts of 10 divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and Chambal, the IMD alert stated.

Abhijeet Charobarty, a meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office, said the monsoon has covered the entire state, barring Neemuch and Ratlam districts. Jabalpur and Sagar received 90.4 mm and 64.6 mm rainfall respectively, while Pachmarhi — the lone hill station of Madhya Pradesh — recorded 31.0 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, four persons, including two children, were killed and five wounded in four incidents of lightning strikes in Chhatarpur district on Wednesday evening, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Nathu Yadav, (66), Sukhratiya Kushwaha (50), Surti Yadav (12), and Prince Raikwar (15), they said. The five others injured in the incidents have been admitted to hospitals, they added.

