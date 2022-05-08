Sunday, May 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Only Congress Governs For Welfare Of Poor, Middle Class Families: Rahul

In a tweet, Gandhi compared the price of domestic LPG cylinder of about Rs 410 with a subsidy of Rs 827 in 2014 under a Congress-led government to that of over Rs 999 with "zero subsidy" in 2022 under the BJP-led Centre.     

Only Congress Governs For Welfare Of Poor, Middle Class Families: Rahul
Rahul opposes the hike in price of LPG cylinder PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 May 2022 4:52 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stepped up his attack on the government over the hike in price of domestic LPG cylinder, and said only his party governs for the welfare of poor and middle class families.     

Cooking gas LPG prices were on Saturday hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates in just over six weeks following the firming of international energy rates.

Related stories

Rahul Gandhi Warns Congress Workers In Telangana, Urges Them To Stay United

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 999.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from Rs 949.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.     

In a tweet, Gandhi compared the price of domestic LPG cylinder of about Rs 410 with a subsidy of Rs 827 in 2014 under a Congress-led government to that of over Rs 999 with "zero subsidy" in 2022 under the BJP-led Centre.     

"2 cylinders then for the price of 1 now!" the former Congress chief said. "Only Congress governs for the welfare of poor & middle class Indian families. It's the core of our economic policy," he said.      

After the hike on Saturday, Gandhi had said millions of Indian households are waging a difficult battle against "extreme inflation", unemployment and "poor governance".

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Congress Welfare Of Poor Middle Class Families LPG Cylinder Extreme Inflation Waging Battle Indian Household National Capital Unemployment Poor Governance
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

IPL State Of Play After 51 Matches: Playoffs Qualification Scenarios For All Ten Teams

IPL State Of Play After 51 Matches: Playoffs Qualification Scenarios For All Ten Teams