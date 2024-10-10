One Man, Many Versions

It is believed that Raavan and his father, Vishvashrava, were born here. It was here that Raavan worshipped Lord Shiva while seated in front of the octagonal Shiva lingam and received blessings from him. He left from here in his youth to conquer Lanka from Kubera and never returned. Raavan is remembered here as a son. The women of the village come to worship the Shiva lingam in the temple “built at Raavan’s birthplace”. The lifestyle of the people in this village, which has a hundred odd homes, may be simple, but they are quite prosperous. Octogenarian Kallo Devi claims that Raavan was very learned and a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.