Being Raavan

Actors discuss with Outlook the difficulties and the inner struggles involved in playing a complex character like Raavan. Surinder Pravaha said that some people believe playing Raavan might make them aggressive, but he disagrees. Ghanshyam Khichi sees Raavan as a character with both positive and negative traits. For Manoj Bhardwaj, Raavan is not a villain but an intellectual. Nimal Bali said that in the north, Raavan is seen as an anti-hero, while in the south, he is worshipped. To this, Vikram Taneja added that Raavan wasn’t a villain and that we should burn our egos instead of just burning his effigies