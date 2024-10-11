National

Being Raavan

Actors discuss with Outlook the difficulties and the inner struggles involved in playing a complex character like Raavan. Surinder Pravaha said that some people believe playing Raavan might make them aggressive, but he disagrees. Ghanshyam Khichi sees Raavan as a character with both positive and negative traits. For Manoj Bhardwaj, Raavan is not a villain but an intellectual. Nimal Bali said that in the north, Raavan is seen as an anti-hero, while in the south, he is worshipped. To this, Vikram Taneja added that Raavan wasn’t a villain and that we should burn our egos instead of just burning his effigies

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group C Day 1: Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami Take Bengal To 269/7 Against Uttar Pradesh
  2. Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Muneeba Ali And Sidra Amin Step Up To The Crease To Face Aussies
  3. South Korea Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup 2024 Match 10
  4. PAK Vs ENG: Ben Stokes Might Be Ready For England Return In Second Test Against Pakistan
  5. China Women Vs Japan Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup 2024 Match 9
Football News
  1. Chelsea's Cole Palmer And Enzo Maresca Win September’s Premier League Awards
  2. Chile 1-2 Brazil: Dorival Junior Expects Selecao To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026
  3. Bhaichung Bhutia Calls For More Age-Group Tournaments Across India To Unearth Talent
  4. Lee Carsley Casts Doubt On England Prospects After Three Lions' Defeat To Greece
  5. Arsenal Vs Chelsea, Women's Super League: London Derby Preview, Predicted Final Positions
Tennis News
  1. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Magdalena Frech: Belarusian Enters Third Consecutive Wuhan Open Semi-final
  3. Coco Gauff Vs Magda Linette: American Sensation Storms Into WTA Wuhan Open 2024 Semis
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Rafa' To Bid Adieu To Tennis In Nov - In Pics
  5. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Djokovic Hails 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's 'Tenacity, Dedication, Fighting Spirit'
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Being Raavan
  2. Bengaluru Man Nikith Shetty Fired For Acid Attack Threat Against Influencer Over Clothing Choice | Details
  3. Day In Pics: October 11, 2024
  4. East Asia Summit: Not The Era Of War, Says PM Modi As He Calls For Peace In Eurasia, West Asia
  5. Noel Tata Appointed As New Chairman Of Tata Trusts: Meet Ratan Tata’s Half-Brother
Entertainment News
  1. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  2. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  3. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  4. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  5. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
US News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
World News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Massive Data Breach: 31 Million Passwords Leaked In Internet Archive Cyberattack
  3. Northern Lights Dazzle Across The Globe Amid Solar Storm | In Photos
  4. Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
  5. IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures