One Death, 1,055 New Covid-19 Cases In Haryana 

Haryana reported 1,055 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death taking the cumulative infections and death toll in the state to 10,34,204 and 10,647, respectively, a health department bulletin said. The death was reported from the Kaithal district, whereas the fresh cases were reported from districts, including Gurugram (416), Faridabad (117), Panchkula (77), Yamunanagar (68), Karnal (53), Ambala (51), Hisar (47) and Kaithal (31).

The number of active cases in the state is 4,074. During the past few days, Haryana has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, with many of them being reported from Gurugram.

(With PTI inputs)