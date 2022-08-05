Friday, Aug 05, 2022
One Death, 1,055 New Covid-19 Cases In Haryana 

The number of active cases in the state is 4,074. During the past few days, Haryana has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, with many of them being reported from Gurugram.

Fresh Covid cases in Haryana Photo: PTI

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:52 pm

Haryana reported 1,055 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death taking the cumulative infections and death toll in the state to 10,34,204 and 10,647, respectively, a health department bulletin said. The death was reported from the Kaithal district, whereas the fresh cases were reported from districts, including  Gurugram (416), Faridabad (117), Panchkula (77), Yamunanagar (68), Karnal (53), Ambala (51), Hisar (47) and Kaithal (31).

(With PTI inputs)

