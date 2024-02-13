Odisha To Distribute Rs 1,000 To Ration Card Holders, Provide Interest-Free Loans To 2 Lakh Youths

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, the Odisha government on Monday decided to distribute Rs 1,000 one-time assistance to all ration card holders and provide interest-free loans up to Rs 1 lakh to 2 lakh youths of the state.

The cabinet of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a total of 26 proposals, including the distribution of Rs 1,000 livelihood assistance to 95.90 lakh PDS beneficiary families, state Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The minister said that the public distribution system (PDS) beneficiary families face hardship in fetching different items for consumption due to the rise in market prices, which is why the one-time assistance would be provided.

The government also decided to provide two jute bags of 20 kg and 10 kg capacity to each of the PDS families for their daily use, free of cost, Nayak said, adding that the fund requirement for procurement and distribution of the jute bags will amount to Rs 278.69 crore.