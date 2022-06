Odisha reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 12,88,465, the health department said. The toll remained at 9,126 with no deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The state now has 81 active cases, while 12,79,205 patients recovered from the disease, including nine on Thursday, the department said. The daily positivity rate was 0.08 per cent as the new infections were detected after testing 14,273 samples.

(With PTI inputs)