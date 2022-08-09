Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
National

Odisha Reports 487 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 More Fatalities

Sundargarh reported the highest number of new infections at 137, followed by 78 in the Khurda. The state now has 5,549 active cases, of which 1,317 are in Sundargarh.

Fresh Covid cases in Odisha Covid-19 in Odisha

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 9:36 pm

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,20,014 on Tuesday as 487 more people, including 82 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said. The toll rose to 9,151 with one death each in Bhubaneswar and Sundargarh, it said.

The state had logged 652 infections on Monday. Sundargarh reported the highest number of new infections at 137, followed by 78 in the Khurda. The state now has 5,549 active cases, of which 1,317 are in Sundargarh.

As many as 734 more people were cured of the disease since Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,05,261. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities thus far. Odisha's positivity rate stood at 3.2 per cent as 15,219 samples were tested for the infection since Monday.

(With PTI imputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
