Odisha: Govt Employee Accuses Governor’s Son Of Beating Him, Issuing Threat Messages

Odisha: Baikunthanath Pradhan, a state government employee is working on deputation in the state’s Raj Bhawan has accused Governor’s son of beating him up.

Photo: PTI
A government employee has accused Odisha Governor Raghubar Das’ son of assaulting him during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Puri last week. Baikunthanath Pradhan, a state government employee is working on deputation in Odisha Raj Bhawan.

In his complaint to secretary to Governor Saswat Mishra, Pradhan, who is an assistant section officer of state parliamentary affairs department has alleged Lalit Das, the son of Governor Das assaulted him in Puri Raj Bhawan on the night of July 7 in association with five others including his personal security officers.

President Droupadi Murmu was in Puri Raj Bhawan between July 7 afternoon to July 8 morning for the Rath Yatra festival.

Pradhan being the in-Charge of Raj Bhavan Puri was there since July 5 to supervise the preparedness of Raj Bhavan for the visit of President Murmu.

In his complaint, Pradhan alleged Lalit attacked him on July 7 night while he was on duty.

“On 7th July night at around 11.45 P.M while I was sitting in the office room, personal cook of Odisha Governor Aakash Singh came to my office and told me that Lalit wanted to meet him at Suite No-4. When I went there, Lalit started slapping me and used absusive language. Feeling helpless, I started running out of the room and hid behind the Annexe building,” he has said in his letter, as per HT report.

Pradhan added, “However, the two PSOs of Lalit found me and dragged me to Room No. 4 through the lift. Security Personnel and others present there have witnessed this incident. They again started slapping, blowing punches on his face, kicking every part of his body and twisted my left ankle.”

Pradhan also alleged Lalit threatened him of killing him.

On the other hand, the Governor’s aide has termed it a “conspiracy”.

