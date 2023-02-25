No Covid-19 Case Reported In Uttarakhand In Last One Week: Health Minister

Not a single case of coronavirus was reported in Uttarakhand in the last one week, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said on Friday.

He, however, asked people to remain cautious and continue to follow the guidelines issued by the central and the state government to combat the deadly disease.

The hill state reported its first case on March 15, 2020. It has so far registered a total of 4,49,472 positive cases, out of which 78 cases were reported from January 1 this year till date, an official release here said.

