Nine New Covid-19 Cases In Andamans

The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,398 on Wednesday as nine more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Seven new patients have travel history, while two fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 41 active cases, while 10,228 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours. A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.63 lakh samples for Covid-19, and fully vaccinated 3.47 lakh people.

