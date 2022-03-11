Friday, Mar 11, 2022
NEWSFLASH: Indian Missile Mistakenly Fired Into Pakistan, High-Level Inquiry Ordered: Defence Ministry

An Indian missile was fired into Pakistan on Wednesday (9 March) due to a technical malfunction during a routine maintenance, said India's Ministry of Defence in a statement. 

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 7:26 pm

An Indian missile was fired into Pakistan on Wednesday (9 March) due to a technical malfunction during a routine maintenance, said India's Ministry of Defence in a statement on Friday. 

A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. 

The defence ministry's statement added, "On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry.

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident." 

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan's military had said in a briefing that an unarmed missile had entered Pakistan from India and damaged a wall in a residential area upon impact in the city of Mian Channu in Pakistan's Punjab provice.

Pakistan's air force tracked the Indian supersonic missile from its launch site within India and throughout its flight of over three minutes in Pakistan's airspace, said Major General Babar Iftikhar, the Spokesperson for Pakistan's Armed Forces.

Gen. Iftikhar further called the act a "flagrant violation" and called for an explanation from the Indian government. He added there was no sensitive Pakistani military facility in the area where the missile landed. 

This is a developing story.

