Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Need To Create Safe Environment For Women: Rahul Gandhi On Dumka Girl Burnt To Death

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the cruelty meted out to the teenager has made every Indian's head bow in shame.

Rahul Gandhi called for creating a safe environment in the country for women
Rahul Gandhi called for creating a safe environment in the country for women

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 3:26 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the family of a Jharkhand teenager, who died after being set on fire by a man, will get justice only if the perpetrators of the heinous act are given the strictest punishment

He also called for creating a safe environment in the country for women. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said the cruelty meted out to the teenager has made every Indian's head bow in shame.

The Jharkhand government on Monday handed over a compensation of Rs 9 lakh to the next of kin of the girl. The Class 12 student succumbed to her burn injuries at a government hospital here on Sunday. The National Commission for Women has also sought an action taken report from the police within seven days.

The incident happened in Dumka town on August 23 when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the teenager from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire, the police said.

The girl was first admitted to the Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in a critical condition with 90 per cent burns and later referred to another hospital.The accused in the case has been arrested.

(With PTI inputs)

