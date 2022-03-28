Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Nationwide strike has limited impact in Maharashtra

The nationwide strike had a limited impact on the financial capital on Monday, with most of the services functioning normally. Employees from Maharashtra's power sector utilities joined the strike despite the threat of action against them, but they had extensive negotiations with the state's power minister Nitin Raut. Besides, employees from state-owned banks and insurers and old private sector lenders held a meeting at the Azad Maidan, the city's official protesting ground. 

Nationwide strike has limited impact in Maharashtra
Bharat Bandh PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 7:13 pm

Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation claimed 5,000 employees attended the protest in a statement. Devidas Tuljapurkar, General Secretary of Maharashtra State Banking Employees Federation, said the workers would assemble for a rally at Horniman Circle in South Mumbai on Tuesday morning and try forming a human chain. Ahead of the strike, the city-headquartered SBI, the country's largest lender, warned customers of some inconveniences.

 Volume data from clearinghouses and cash replenishment at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) was unavailable, though the striking employees claimed they had a profound impact. There was no word about effects at the two ports in the city and its vicinity with unionized employees.

Related stories

Bharat Bandh: Two-Day Strike Called By Trade Unions: Here's All You Need To Know

‘Bharat Bandh’ Has ‘Unnerved’ BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Farmers Claim Pan India Support To Bharat Bandh

 A day after threatening to impose the Maharashtra Essential Services Management Act (MESMA), Raut held a virtual meeting with the striking employees and assured them that none of the corporations would be privatized, one of the key concerns the employees, according to a statement. The minister has called for a face-to-face meeting with the employees on Tuesday, and all the concerns expressed by them will be discussed, as per the statement from the minister's office. Shops and establishments functioned normally.

 A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against the government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. Their demands include the scrapping of the labor codes, no privatization, the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act), and regularisation of contract workers. 

Tags

National Nationwide Strike Indian Government Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation Devidas Tuljapurkar National Monetisation Pipeline Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) Maharashtra Essential Services Management Act Mumbai City Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

Oscars 2022 | What Is Alopecia? Here's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Oscars 2022 | What Is Alopecia? Here's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock