Nagaland Reports 9 New Covid-19 Cases

Nagaland on Wednesday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, one more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 35,855, an official said. The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 773, as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Nagaland currently has 55 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,506 patients have migrated to other states, the official said. A total of seven patients recovered during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 33,521.

The state has so far tested 4,78,390 sample tests for COVID-19. Nagaland has administered nearly 17.09 lakh coronavirus vaccines till Tuesday, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)