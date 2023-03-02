Nagaland Poll Result: Ruling NDPP-BJP Marching Ahead To Power

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance seems to be marching ahead to power in Nagaland as per early trends of the state Assembly elections. Counting of votes started at 8 am with postal ballots.

BJP candidate P Bashangmongba Chang won Tuensang Sadar-I seat by 5,644 votes over nearest rival Toyang Chang of NCP. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate S Keoshu Yimchunger won the Shamator Chessore Assembly constituency in Nagaland defeating the nearest Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate R Tohanba by 2,295 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (EC).

Republican Party of India (Athawale) candidate Imtichoba won Tuensang Sadar II Assembly constituency in Nagaland by defeating nearest NDPP rival K Odibendang Chang by 400 votes, the EC said.

The trends in television channels indicate that the NDPP-BJP was ahead in more than 40 seats while the NPF had taken an early lead in six seats. The NDPP and BJP had a pre-poll alliance and contested the elections on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis.

Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF) contested 22 seats and the Congress which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current house contested 23 seats. Most exit polls had predicted that the NDDP-BJP alliance would return to power in Nagaland.

