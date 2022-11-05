Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Mumbai Sees 66 COVID-19 Cases, A 40 Pc Rise From The Day Earlier; The Active Tally Falls Below 500-Mark

According to a civic official, Mumbai reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 19,741, up from 11,54,342.

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 7:46 pm

Mumbai on Saturday reported 66 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,54,342, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,741, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was 40 per cent higher than the 47 cases detected on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 132 in the last 24 hours and reached 11,34,119, which brought the active caseload below the 500-mark at 482, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 9,468 days.

So far, 1,84,77,209 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 4,583 in the last 24 hours, as per official data. 

