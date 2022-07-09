Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Mumbai Reports 499 Covid-19 Cases, No Death

The civic body said that Mumbai reported 499 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related death.

COVID-19 pandemic: Students at a school Photo: PTI

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 7:22 pm

Mumbai on Saturday reported 499 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related death, the civic body said. 
A day before, the metropolis had recorded 530 cases and two deaths.

The caseload of India's financial capital rose to 11,18,396 on Saturday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,624, said a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
 
Of 499 new patients, only 35 were hospitalized.

As many as 364 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in city hospitals at present with 44 of them being on oxygen supply. 

With 811 patients recovering since the previous evening, the total of recoveries rose to 10,94,657.

There are 4,115 active cases in the city now.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 98 percent while the overall growth rate of cases from July 2 to 8 was 0.056 percent. 

The caseload doubling rate -- period needed for the caseload to double -- has increased to 1,209 days.

