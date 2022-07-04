Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Mumbai Reports 43 Percent Drop In Coronavirus Cases At 431; Two Die, Active Tally At 7,040

The city civic body said Mumbai logged 431 new coronavirus cases, 43.36 percent less than the previous day, and two more deaths linked to the infection.

covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 8:22 pm

Mumbai on Monday logged 431 new coronavirus cases, 43.36 percent less than the previous day, and two more deaths linked to the infection, the city civic body said.


With these additions, the overall  COVID-19 tally in the metropolis jumped to 1,115,473, while the death toll increased to 19,619, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a  bulletin.


Mumbai's daily cases went down for the fifth consecutive day.  The metropolis has logged 330 fewer COVID-19 cases as compared to the previous day when the tally was  761 besides three fatalities.


Since the beginning of July, Mumbai has been witnessing less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, indicating the recent surge in infections, which started around mid-May, has ebbed.


Also, 1,060 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total count to  10,88,814 and leaving Mumbai with 7,040 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.


The cumulative count of tests done so far increased to 1,75,69,917 with the addition of 9,052 new tests, it said.


Significantly, Mumbai's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, dipped below 5 percent to stand at  4.76 percent.

As per the bulletin, the growth of COVID-19 cases dipped to 0.97 percent between June 27-July 3, while the case doubling rate improved to 686 days.


The city's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98 percent.


As per the BMC, 377 of the 431 new patients were asymptomatic, while  54 with symptoms were hospitalized and 11 of them were put on oxygen support.


Out of 24,831 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients in the metropolis,   445 are currently occupied, while  49 patients are on oxygen support, the bulletin added. 

