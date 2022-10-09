Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Mumbai Records 172 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Casualty; Active Tally At 862

The toll remained unchanged at 19,735, while the count of recoveries rose to 11,30,745 after 102 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 9:20 pm

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 172 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 11,51,342, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 

The toll remained unchanged at 19,735, while the count of recoveries rose to 11,30,745 after 102 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, the city currently has 862 active cases, he said.

Of the latest cases, six patients are symptomatic, taking the total number of hospitalised persons to 63, the official said.

At least 6,974 swab samples were tested in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,83,57,526, he said.

The overall growth rate between October 2 and 8 now stands at 0.008 per cent, while doubling rate is 8,341 days, the official added. 

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Mumbai
