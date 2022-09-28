Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Mumbai Records 116 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 686

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 116 new coronavirus cases and one more death linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 11,50,033 and the toll to 19,731, said the city civic body.

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 9:23 pm

After two days, the city has reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases. A day ago, the financial capital had logged 85 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities, while on Monday, 51 people had tested positive for the infection, while one patient died.

The new Covid-19 cases were detected after 8,896 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,82,95,018, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. 

A day before, 5,361 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's tally of recuperated cases rose to 11,29,616 after 111 more patients recovered from the viral infection, said the bulletin.

The metropolis has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.2 percent and is now left with 686 active cases.

Of the 116 new Covid-19 cases, only 7 patients were symptomatic, according to the BMC.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases stood at 0.008 percent between September 21 and September 27, while the case doubling rate was 8,295 days.

(Inputs from PTI)

