Mumbai Logs 85 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 584

Mumbai on Wednesday added 85 fresh cases of COVID-19, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the city, the local civic body said. With these additions, the city's overall coronavirus tally rose to 11,54,167, while the death toll increased to 19,740, said a health bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of the new cases, five patients were hospitalised and one of them was put on oxygen support. With this, the number of patients currently on oxygen support in the metropolis rose to four, the bulletin said.

Also, 80 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 11,33,843 and leaving the financial capital with 584 active cases, the bulletin said. The civic body carried out 5,165 new coronavirus tests, raising their progressive count to 1,84,62,630, the BMC said.

The coronavirus recovery rate of Mumbai was 98.2 per cent, while the growth rate of the infection between October 26 and November 1 stood at 0.008 per cent. The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was 9,148 days, said the bulletin.

(With PTI inputs)