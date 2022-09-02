Mumbai Logs 402 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 Deaths; Active Tally At 3,414

Mumbai on Friday reported 402 new coronavirus cases and three fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 676 more patients recovered in the metropolis, the city civic body said. With these additions, the overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,45,497, while the death toll increased to 19,705, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

The city logged 130 more Covid-19 cases, but one less fatality as compared to Thursday, when it had reported 272 cases and four deaths. Notably, the city's growth rate of Covid-19 cases dipped below 0.050 per cent for the week ended September 1 and the case doubling rate has improved to over 1,500 days.

As per the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after 5834 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,81,10,203. A day ago, 5,980 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's overall tally of recuperated cases rose to 11,22,378 after 676 more patients recovered from the infection during the day, said the BMC. The financial capital has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98 per cent and is now left with 3,414 active Covid-19 cases, the bulletin said.

Of the 402 new Covid-19 cases, only 36 patients were symptomatic, it said. The growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city stood at 0.046 per cent between August 26 and September 1, while the case doubling rate was 1,536 days.

(With PTI Inputs)