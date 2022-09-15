Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Mumbai Genome Sequencing: All 288 Samples Detected With Omicron Sub-Variants

15 Sep 2022

All 288 swab samples tested during the 15th genome sequencing series in Mumbai have been found infected with the Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday.

In a release issued during the day, it said the samples were collected between June 12 and September 1, adding that all of the patients had already recovered. 

Out of the 288 samples, 106 samples (37 percent) had the BA.2.75 variant, 96 (33 percent) were of the BA.2.75.1 variant, and 60 (21 percent) were found with BA. 2.75.2 variant.

"Apart from this, six samples each were found with BA.5.2 and BJ.1 variants, four samples of BA 2.76 variant, three samples of BA 2 variant, two of BA.1 variant, and one each of BA.2.10.4, BA.2.74, BA.5.1, BE.1 and BE.3 variants," the release said.

Giving details of the 288 patients from whom the samples were collected, the civic body said 91 (32 percent) were in the 21-40 age group, 84 (29 percent) in the 61-80 age group, 77 (27 percent) in the 41-60 age group, 26 (9 percent) were above 81 years of age and 10 (3 percent) patients were in the sub-20 years segment.

Of these 10, a total of three patients were in the 0-3 age group and seven in the 0-18 age group, it added.

The release also highlighted that two patients out of 288 had not taken a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine, 84 (29 percent) had taken just one jab, and 202 (70 percent) had taken both doses.

As of Wednesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally stood at 11,48,502, including 19,721 deaths.

(Inputs from PTI)

