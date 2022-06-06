Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP: Senior EPFO official held taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

The police laid a trap on Sunday evening and caught Kumar red-handed at his residence while accepting Rs five lakh as the first instalment of the bribe from the complainant.

MP: Senior EPFO official held taking Rs 5 lakh bribe
Officials booked for bribery in MP. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 9:26 am

Police have arrested the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) regional commissioner here in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs five lakh from an businessman to settle a case, officials said on Monday.
        Aniruddh Pimplapure, the owner of the BR Company, had in his police complaint alleged that the EPFO's regional commissioner Satish Kumar was pressuring him to pay Rs 10 lakh to avoid action from the EPFO, the MP police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said in a release without specifying further details.  After verifying the complaint, the police laid a trap on Sunday evening and caught Kumar red-handed at his residence while accepting Rs five lakh as the first instalment of the bribe from the complainant, the EOW said.   A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the police added. 

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh MP Police Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Bribery Case Taking Bribe Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Prevention Of The Corruption Act Satish Kumar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Translation In World Literature: Will International Booker Prize Open A Global Window To Hindi Books?

Translation In World Literature: Will International Booker Prize Open A Global Window To Hindi Books?

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ On Amazon Prime Video To 'Aashram 3' On MX Player – Top 5 OTT Films And Shows To Watch This Week

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ On Amazon Prime Video To 'Aashram 3' On MX Player – Top 5 OTT Films And Shows To Watch This Week