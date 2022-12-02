Friday, Dec 02, 2022
MP: Bus Conductor Sacked For Pushing Man Into Puddle In Indore

In the video, the conductor can also be heard saying sarcastically the water in the puddle will cool the passenger down and wear off the effects of alcohol.

A bus conductor in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was removed from service PTI Photo

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 7:53 pm

A bus conductor in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was removed from service on Friday after he allegedly pushed a reportedly inebriated passenger into a puddle, an official said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, leading to several netizens deploring the conductor's act. In the video, the conductor can also be heard saying sarcastically the water in the puddle will cool the passenger down and wear off the effects of alcohol.

The incident happened when the bus of Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL), a public sector company, was on its way to Musakhedi from Kalaria. Speaking on the issue, AICTSL spokesperson Mala Singh Thakur said, "Operator Rajendra Gauri has been sacked for meting out insensitive treatment to a middle-aged man. We are also probing if the man was indeed drunk and how then was he given a ticket to board the bus."

(With PTI inputs)

