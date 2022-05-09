Mother’s Day: Anand Mahindra Gifts House To Tamil Nadu’s ‘Idli Amma’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Sunday shared a video on Twitter that showed how he fulfilled a promise made to an elderly woman in Tamil Nadu’s Vadivelampalayam in April last year.

M Kamalathal, who is fondly known as ‘Idli Amma’, has been making idlis and selling them for Re 1 to migrant workers and other needy people for the last 37 years.

She had expressed a need for a better workspace, following which Mahindra expressed desire to “invest” in her business. A Mahindra official got in touch with Idli Amma.

She said in the video shared by Mahindra, “Mr Pugal from Mahindra came to my hunt. It was very congested. I requested him for a new house for me. He promised to check and get back to me.”

Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all! pic.twitter.com/LgfR2UIfnm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 8, 2022

Then the Mahindra group got land registered for the house. Mahindra Lifespaces developed the house plan. The full-built house, equipped with a special kitchen, was handed over to Idli Amma on Sunday on Mother’s Day.

Mahindra said in the video, “Thank you Idli Amma for giving us this opportunity. May you continue to rise and shine through the noble work of feeding the hungry.”

Several people appreciated Mahindra in comments below his tweet.

A user wrote, “Sir, more power to you and your team. These virtues will stand the test of time and hope [that they] inspire others to come forward. Blessings and blessings.”

Another user wrote, “It’s a beautiful thing, sir!You [have] mastered the life! Thank you God for giving such a loving heart. Keep spreading your love through your wealth.”

A user, who said they were an architect, said, “As an Architect, I am so happy to see this from @MahindraRise. Wow. Mr Anand, your team didn't just build space. It built responsibility, hope, and inspiration. I pray for Idli Amma, a healthy and happy journey. Proud.”

This is not the first time that Mahindra has helped out persons after learning about them on social media.

In September last year, Mahindra learnt about Prem Ningombam from Heirok in Manipur. He had made headlines at the time for building an “Iron Man” metallic suit. Mahindra had expressed desire to help the boy as he was facing economic hardships.

Later in November, Mahindra confirmed on Twitter that Ningombam had reached Mahindra University in Hyderabad to study mechanical engineering.