Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mother’s Day: Anand Mahindra Gifts House To Tamil Nadu’s ‘Idli Amma’

M Kamalathal, fondly called ‘Idli Amma’, has been making idlis for Re 1 for migrant workers and needy people for the last 37 years. 

Mother’s Day: Anand Mahindra Gifts House To Tamil Nadu’s ‘Idli Amma’
Anand Mahindra File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 5:07 pm

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Sunday shared a video on Twitter that showed how he fulfilled a promise made to an elderly woman in Tamil Nadu’s Vadivelampalayam in April last year. 

M Kamalathal, who is fondly known as ‘Idli Amma’, has been making idlis and selling them for Re 1 to migrant workers and other needy people for the last 37 years. 

She had expressed a need for a better workspace, following which Mahindra expressed desire to “invest” in her business. A Mahindra official got in touch with Idli Amma. 

She said in the video shared by Mahindra, “Mr Pugal from Mahindra came to my hunt. It was very congested. I requested him for a new house for me. He promised to check and get back to me.”

Then the Mahindra group got land registered for the house. Mahindra Lifespaces developed the house plan. The full-built house, equipped with a special kitchen, was handed over to Idli Amma on Sunday on Mother’s Day.

Related stories

‘Society Needs More Platforms For Calling Out Fake News,’ Says Anand Mahindra After Elon Musk’s Successful Twitter Bid

Anand Mahindra To Give SUVs To Six Indian Cricketers For Their Exemplary Show Against Australia

'Must Be Traced, Hunted Down': Anand Mahindra On Mob That Attacked JNU

Mahindra said in the video, “Thank you Idli Amma for giving us this opportunity. May you continue to rise and shine through the noble work of feeding the hungry.”

Several people appreciated Mahindra in comments below his tweet.

A user wrote, “Sir, more power to you and your team. These virtues will stand the test of time and hope [that they] inspire others to come forward. Blessings and blessings.”

Another user wrote, “It’s a beautiful thing, sir!You [have] mastered the life! Thank you God for giving such a loving heart. Keep spreading your love through your wealth.”

A user, who said they were an architect, said, “As an Architect, I am so happy to see this from @MahindraRise. Wow. Mr Anand, your team didn't just build space. It built responsibility, hope, and inspiration. I pray for Idli Amma, a healthy and happy journey. Proud.”

This is not the first time that Mahindra has helped out persons after learning about them on social media. 

In September last year, Mahindra learnt about Prem Ningombam from Heirok in Manipur. He had made headlines at the time for building an “Iron Man” metallic suit. Mahindra had expressed desire to help the boy as he was facing economic hardships.

Later in November, Mahindra confirmed on Twitter that Ningombam had reached Mahindra University in Hyderabad to study mechanical engineering.

Tags

National Mahindra Group Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra Twitter Philanthropy Philanthropist Charity Public Welfare
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Politics Of Ayurveda

The Politics Of Ayurveda

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy