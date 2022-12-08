Modi Magic Works Yet Again As BJP Eyes Record Victory In Gujarat

As projected in the exit polls, results of Gujarat assembly elections are showing landslide victory for BJP. After the four rounds of counting BJP is leading in more than 150 seats whereas the Congress is leading in around 20 seats.

If the trend turns out to be the final result, BJP will break all the earlier records. It may end up even crossing the magic mark of Madhavsinh Solanki under whose leadership Congress won 149 seats in 1985 elections in Gujarat.

Bhupendra Patel is all set to become the CM again and is expected to take oath on December 10 or 11. While talking to India Today, Nitin Patel, senior leader of BJP, who as per the media reports, has the potential to fight for the top post said that he would always go with what is best for the party.

Harsh Sanghvi, the Home Minister of Gujarat while showing gratitude to the people of the state said that this resut shows the nationalist credentials of Gujarati people. He also added that Modi-Shah 'Jodi' has again been proved to be the most workable one in Gujarat.

Addressing the reporters amidst much fanfare, Sanghvi also slammed AAP saying that the party tried to humiliate people of Gujarat and got the right response.

Home Minister Amit Shah earlier said that the party will break all the earlier records. “BJP is going to break all its records in Gujarat whether it is of winning maximum seats or or getting maximum votes. And a government will be formed under the leadership of Nanredrabhai and Bhupendrabhai," Shah said.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) even after its all-out campaign in the Gujarat elections, as projected by the exit polls stands at number 3 with leads in only 10 seats.

Gujarat assembly elections were crucial for AAP as the party expected some inroads in the state after its huge victory in Punjab earlier this year.

Interestingly, senior leaders of AAP including Rajiv Chadha earlier rejected the pollsters' predictions and said that the final result will be different.

However, AAP supreme and the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after the exit polls said that even 15-20 percent votes for the party in Gujarat would be a big success for a new entrant.