Modi Govt’s Ruthless Approach Towards Drugs Yielding Effective Results: Amit Shah

The Modi government's ruthless approach towards narco-trade has borne effective results which saw drastic rise in the number of arrests and seizures, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Writing on X, he also said a drugs-free Bharat is the greatest gift to the future generations.

Shah said an invincible anti-narcotics apparatus has been built nationwide through coordination, cooperation and collaboration among governments and agencies under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.