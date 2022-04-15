Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Odisha’s Nayagarh District

An earthquake of moderate intensity hit Daspalla town in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Friday.

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Odisha’s Nayagarh District
Earthquake in Odisha (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 2:47 pm

An earthquake of moderate intensity hit Daspalla town in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Friday, officials said.

Sources in Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office said the earthquake was of 3.5 magnitude.

Related stories

Eleven New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

Odisha Introduces Technology To Boost Dairy Sector

The National Centre of Seismology said the epicentre of the 3.5 magnitude quake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in Ganjam district and was felt at 11.19 am.

There was also no report of any loss of life or damage to property, a district official said.

Last month, a moderate earthquake of 3.5 magnitude had hit Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha

Tags

National Earthquake In Odisha 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Special Relief Commissioner Depth Of 10 Kilometre No Damage Nabarangpur Districts No Casualty National Centre Of Seismology Odisha India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Drones For Sanitising To Robots In Isolation Wards: How Indians Are Innovating To Fight Coronavirus

From Drones For Sanitising To Robots In Isolation Wards: How Indians Are Innovating To Fight Coronavirus

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands