Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mizoram's Covid-19 Positivity Rate Rises To 28%

Lunglei district reported the highest number of new cases at 74, followed by Aizawl (69) and Lawngtlai (21), he said. There are 1,292 active cases in the state at present, while 2,31,540 patients have recovered so far.

undefined
Mizoram's Covid-19 Positivity Rate Rises To 28% Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 3:00 pm

Mizoram reported 255 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 2,33,542, a health official said. The toll remained at 710 with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Lunglei district reported the highest number of new cases at 74, followed by Aizawl (69) and Lawngtlai (21), he said. There are 1,292 active cases in the state at present, while 2,31,540 patients have recovered so far.

The state's positivity rate jumped to 28.11 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 907 samples.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 19,893 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Dips To 1,36,478

Telangana Reports 992 New Covid-19 Cases

Tamil Nadu Logs 1,288 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID-19 Mizoram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

'Foolishness Of Nehru And Vajpayee...': Subramanian Swamy Hits Out At Former PMs Over China Debate

'Foolishness Of Nehru And Vajpayee...': Subramanian Swamy Hits Out At Former PMs Over China Debate