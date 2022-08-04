Mizoram's Covid-19 Positivity Rate Rises To 28%

Mizoram reported 255 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 2,33,542, a health official said. The toll remained at 710 with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Lunglei district reported the highest number of new cases at 74, followed by Aizawl (69) and Lawngtlai (21), he said. There are 1,292 active cases in the state at present, while 2,31,540 patients have recovered so far.

The state's positivity rate jumped to 28.11 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 907 samples.

-With PTI Input