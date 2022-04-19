Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Mizoram Logs 99 New COVID-19 Cases

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.10 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 1:50 pm

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,26,271 on Tuesday as 99 more people, including 28 children, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The northeastern state had reported 61 cases on Monday. The death toll stood at 692 as no fresh fatality was recorded since Sunday.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 8.40 per cent as 1,178 samples were tested for COVID-19.

The state now has 559 active cases, while 2,25,020 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 129 on Monday, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 99.44 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.10 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Over 8.42 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 6.75 lakh have been fully vaccinated. 

