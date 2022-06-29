Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Ministry of Home Affairs Directs NIA To Take Over 'Brutal' Murder Of Tailor In Udaipur

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been directed by The Home Ministry to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur and prod the involvement of any organization and international links.

Violence after tailors murder in Udaipur Photo: PTI

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 11:56 am

The Home Ministry on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur and probe the involvement of any organization and international links.
       

The spokesperson of the MHA said on their Twitter handle that "MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.
       

"The involvement of any organization and international links will be thoroughly investigated."

National Tailor Murder Udaipur Curfew Imposed Assailants Ministry Of Home Affairs National Investigation Agency Investigation Twitter Handles
