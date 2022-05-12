Thursday, May 12, 2022
Minimum Temperature In City Settles Above Normal

Delhi had witnessed a hot and dry March, gauging nil rainfall against the normal of 15.9 mm

National Capital witnessed a warm morning AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Updated: 12 May 2022 10:49 am

The national capital witnessed a warm morning on Thursday as the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the highest minimum temperature of the month so far, the weather office said. The weather office predicted another spell of heatwave from Friday. 

“There will be mainly clear sky on Thursday while heat waves are likely to start from Friday. The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 43 degrees Celsius,” an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 67 per cent, the weather office said.

Heat Wave Conditions In Five Districts In MP; Ratlam Hottest At 46 Degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. Back-to-back patchy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds had provided some respite from the intense heat last week.

Delhi had witnessed a hot and dry March, gauging nil rainfall against the normal of 15.9 mm. It got 0.3 mm of rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm.

(With PTI inputs)

