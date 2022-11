Mexico Seizes 2,000 Fentanyl Pills Baked Into Bread Rolls

Mexican authorities have seized plastic bags containing 2,000 fentanyl pills that were baked into traditional bread rolls.

The seizure announced on Tuesday by Mexico's National Guard suggests drug cartels are trying to piggyback shipments in packages of traditional Mexican products.

A specially-trained dog alerted guard members to a suspicious package at an express mail delivery company in Culiacan, the capital of the northern state of Sinaloa. The state is home to a drug cartel of the same name.

When officers opened the box, they found packages of corn chips and four traditional bread rolls. When they cut into the rolls, they found about 500 pills baked inside each.

Mexico is the main supplier of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl that kills tens of thousands of Americans each year.