Mehbooba Condemns Booking Religious Scholars Under PSA

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday condemned the booking of clerics under the Public Safety Act by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

"If normalcy as claimed by GOI has indeed returned to J&K with zero incidents of stone pelting & other activities considered anti-national, why are they booking religious scholars under draconian laws like PSA?" Mehbooba said in a tweet.

"Outrightly condemn such actions that reflect BJPs communal mindset."

The Peoples Democratic Party president was reacting to government’s move to book five people, including three clerics, under the stringent Public Safety Act.

