Mehbooba condemns Al-Qaeda threat

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday condemned the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda's threat to India over the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Mohammad and said Muslims can tolerate anything but disrespect to the Prophet.

"I condemn threats of every sort, be it by al-Qaeda or some other organization. But it is true that there is anger in the whole Muslim community because of the comments by the BJP spokesperson. They (Muslims) are in pain as we can tolerate anything but we cannot tolerate any inappropriate remarks against the Prophet," Mehbooba told reporters here.

Commenting on al-Qaeda's threat to India, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, “I fear that it will give another excuse to the BJP to push its narrative that the Hindus are in danger. So, it should be condemned. "They (BJP) became conscious only after the Muslim countries condemned it," she added while commenting on the party's delayed action. "Indians working outside are respected a lot by the people there as they think they are from a secular country, where every religion is respected. So, when such signals go out from our country, it lowers the prestige of the country,” she said.



Commenting on the lower footfall of devotees at the annual Kheer Bhawani festival, she said, "At a time when there is an atmosphere of fear, it is expected that a lesser number of people will visit the temple. But I am hopeful that the situation will not remain like this and God willing, they will come in thousands next year as they used to before,”





She also alleged that the Centre was not allowing normal political activities in Kashmir Valley. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal staged a protest in favor of Kashmir Pandits and against their killings in the national capital, but the political parties in the valley were not allowed to do so.

When asked about National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's remarks about the party's decision to contest the election from Surankote on its own, Mehbooba replied that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration -- of which both the NC and the PDP are a part -- to fight unitedly.



"What Farooq sahib has said, I cannot comment on that. But I believe that the people of J-K want us all to stand united as we are facing a huge challenge. Elections or otherwise, if we are not united, then there are people who are on the verge of erasing our existence. So it is important that we are united,” she said.