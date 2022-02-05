Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Meghalaya Logs 123 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Fatalities

Over 13.39 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state to date, War said.

Meghalaya Logs 123 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Fatalities
Meghalaya Logs 123 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Fatalities

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 7:41 pm

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases, 88 cases less than the previous day, which pushed the tally to 92,144, a senior official said.


Four more fatalities raised the toll to 1,542, Health Services director Dr Aman War said. Of the 123 new cases detected, 54 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 27 from West Garo Hills, and 13 cases from Ri Bhoi.


Meghalaya currently has 1,645 active cases, War stated. Altogether 88,957 people have recuperated from the disease – 313 of them in the last 24 hours.

Related stories

Rajnath Singh Attacks Rahul Gandhi; Says Congress Leader ‘Only Trusts Chinese Media’

Two Dead As Vehicle Turns Turtle In J&K's Udhampur

LIC Offers Opportunity For Policyholders To Revive Lapsed Policies

Over 13.39 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state to date, War said. A total of 22.99 lakh people have been inoculated with anti-COVID vaccines in the state thus far, with 9,35,876 of them having received both doses, he added.

With PTI inputs.   

Tags

National Indians Meghalaya COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 19 Deaths, 5,602 Cases

COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 19 Deaths, 5,602 Cases

Telangana Logs 2,098 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Over 100 Stranded Passengers Airlifted In J&K, Ladakh

PM Modi Inaugurates 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja In Telangana

Narco-Terror Module Busted In J&K's Baramulla, Contraband Worth Rs 18 Crore Seized

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics