Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Meghalaya CM Sangma Submits Resignation, Stakes Claim To Form New Government

Home National

Meghalaya CM Sangma Submits Resignation, Stakes Claim To Form New Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sangma on his party's impressive show in the Meghalaya polls, and said he looked forward to working together with him for the state's progress

Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad Sangma
Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad Sangma Abdul Gani/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 3:16 pm

Meghalaya Chief Minsiter Conrad Sangma submitted his resignation to Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday and staked claim to form a new government.

According to an India Today report, he is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister on March 7 at a ceremony that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend, according to officials. The outgoing chief minister claimed that he has an "absolute majority with 32 MLAs" on his side in the 60-member assembly but refused to give details of supporting parties. 

In the assembly election results of three Northeast Indian states on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Tripura and Nagaland, whereas the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya but fell short of the majority mark of 31. The BJP has decided to back Sangma.

Related stories

Meghalaya CM Likely To Meet Governor On Friday To Stake Claim To Form Govt

Trinamool Congress To Contest 2024 General Elections Alone: TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee

Northeast Elections: Nearly 37 Per Cent Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11am In Nagaland Assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sangma on his party's impressive show in the Meghalaya polls, and said he looked forward to working together with him for the state's progress. "I would like to congratulate Shri @SangmaConrad for his Party's commendable performance in the Meghalaya Assembly Polls. My friend, late Shri PA Sangma Ji would have been very proud. Looking forward to continuing working together for Meghalaya's progress," he said. 

Tags

National Meghalaya Chief Minister Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Meghalaya Governor Northeast Elections National People's Party (NPP) BJP Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri