Massive Fire Breaks Out At Jama Masjid In Kargil's Drass Area

The fire was doused with the help of the Indian Army, police and fire and emergency department.

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 7:39 am

A massive fire broke out at Jama Masjid in the Drass area of Kargil on Wednesday evening causing much damage to the mosque. 

The fire was doused with the help of the Indian Army, police and fire and emergency department.

 

A caretaker at Jamia Masjid said, "Saddened to hear about the unfortunate fire incident in one of the oldest masjids in Drass. Drass is a sensitive region, but what is more unfortunate is that there is no single fire service. Such incidents have happened in the past also, but the administration in the Union Territory has not learnt anything."

According to media reports, the fire erupted from "Hamam" due to which a Qadeem Hanfiya Jamia masjid Shareef was completely gutted.

National Jama Masjid Kargil Drass Ladakh Fire Mosque Indian Army Jammu And Kashmir
