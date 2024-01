Days after calling off the Maratha quota stir, activist Manoj Jarange Patil has issued a fresh warning to Maharashtra government after several fellow activists accused him of going easy on the government.

"Our agitation will continue until at least one person from my community benefits under the new rules the state is going to introduce. The state government has shown me the draft, and the final notification is yet to be out. We are closely watching the developments," Jarange told media.