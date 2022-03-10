Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Manipur Election Results: BJP Emerges As Single Largest Party

BJP looked set to emerge as the single largest party in the Manipur assembly elections by 11 am, leading in 17 of the 40 seats.

Manipur Election Results: BJP Emerges As Single Largest Party
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Manipur PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 12:38 pm

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looked set to emerge as the single largest party in the Manipur assembly elections by 11 am, leading in 17 of the 40 seats for which the trends of the results were available on the website of the Election Commission of India, even as it looked that the party may fall short of the desired majority mark.  


The state has a 60-seat assembly and 31 is the majority mark. The BJP has contested the election without any alliance and hoped to gain a majority on its own. 


From Heingang, the incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh had taken an impressive lead of over 14,000 votes, which political observers thought was ‘unsurpassable’. 


Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh of the Congress was leading from Thoubal, though with a thin margin. 

Related stories

Election Results LIVE: BJP Leads In UP, Uttarakhand, Goa And Manipur, AAP Set To Sweep Punjab

Manipur Election Results 2022: Congress Faces Litmus Test But Signs Suggest Edge To BJP

Confident BJP, Hopeful Congress Gear Up For Manipur Assembly Election Results


Manipur is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the BJP, the Congress, the National People’s Party, the Naga People’s Front and the Janata Dal (United) in the fray, among others.  


Early trends of the elections indicated that other parties, too, were likely to win a significant number of seats, which may lead to the BJP’s need to seek alliance for forming a government. 


As of 11 am, the BJP was leading in 17 seats, while the the NPP was leading in seven, the Congress and the NPF were leading in five each, the JD(U) in three seats, and the newborn Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), the Republican Party of India (Athawale) and an independent leading in one seat each. 


About the same time, the BJP’s vote share stood at about 38%, while the vote shares of the Congress, the NPP, the JD(U) and the NPF stood at around 18.%, 14%, 11% and 9%, respectively. 


While the NPP and the NPF had been the BJP’s alliance partners in the previous government, they have now kept their doors open for other possibilities. The JD(U) is the BJP’s alliance partner in Bihar and it witnessed a sudden growth in the hilly northeastern state due to a number of disgruntled BJP leaders joining the party. 

Tags

National Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Assembly Elections 2022 Elections 2022 Election Result Manipur N Biren Singh BJP Congress
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'