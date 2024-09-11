National

Manipur Boils Again With Fresh Protests, Violence

Manipur is boiling again with fresh protests and violence, prompting the authorities to suspend internet services, clamp curfew and send deploy more security personnel. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a meeting with representatives of different students' unions of schools and colleges of the State who are holding rallies and agitations for a speedy conclusion to the present conflict and non-disturbance to the education sector.