Manipur Boils Again With Fresh Protests, Violence

Students take part in a protest, in Imphal.
Security personnel fire tear gas shells during students' protest, Imphal.
Security personnel stand guard during students' protest, in Imphal.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a meeting with representatives of different students' unions of schools and colleges of the State who are holding rallies and agitations for a speedy conclusion to the present conflict and non-disturbance to the education sector, in Imphal.
Students clash with security personnel during their protest over recent violence, in Imphal.
Security personnel in a clash with students who were protesting over recent violence, in Imphal.
Security personnel stand guard as students protest, in Kakwa of Imphal district.
