National

Manipur Boils Again With Fresh Protests, Violence

Manipur is boiling again with fresh protests and violence, prompting the authorities to suspend internet services, clamp curfew and send deploy more security personnel. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a meeting with representatives of different students' unions of schools and colleges of the State who are holding rallies and agitations for a speedy conclusion to the present conflict and non-disturbance to the education sector.

Protests in Manipur | Photo: PTI

Students take part in a protest, in Imphal.

1/10
Manipur Protests
Manipur Protests | Photo: PTI

Security personnel fire tear gas shells during students' protest, Imphal.

2/10
Manipur Students Protest
Manipur Students Protest | Photo: PTI

Security personnel fire tear gas shells during students' protest, Imphal.

3/10
Students Protest Manipur
Students Protest Manipur | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard during students' protest, in Imphal.

4/10
N Biren Singh meeting with representatives of different students unions
N Biren Singh meeting with representatives of different students' unions | Photo: PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a meeting with representatives of different students' unions of schools and colleges of the State who are holding rallies and agitations for a speedy conclusion to the present conflict and non-disturbance to the education sector, in Imphal.

5/10
Manipur Violence
Manipur Violence | Photo: PTI

Students clash with security personnel during their protest over recent violence, in Imphal.

6/10
Maniur students Clash
Maniur students Clash | Photo: PTI

Security personnel in a clash with students who were protesting over recent violence, in Imphal.

7/10
Manipur: Security personnel in a clash with students
Manipur: Security personnel in a clash with students | Photo: PTI

Security personnel during a clash with students who were protesting over recent violence, Imphal.

8/10
Manipur students clash with police
Manipur students clash with police | Photo: PTI

Students take part in a protest, in Imphal.

9/10
Students clash with police in Manipur
Students clash with police in Manipur | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard as students protest, in Kakwa of Imphal district.

10/10
Students protest in Imphal
Students protest in Imphal | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard during students' protest, in Imphal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India A Vs India D Match
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics
  4. Ireland Women Vs England Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W Cricket Match
  5. AFG Vs NZ, Greater Noida Test: Afghanistan Cricket Board Issues Statement
Football News
  1. FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers 2026: Colombia Stun Lionel Messi-less Argentina 2-1 - In Pics
  2. Indonesia Hold Australia To 0-0 Draw In FIFA World Cup Qualifying Match - In Pics
  3. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Far From Comfortable Despite Perfect England Start
  4. Harry Kane The Centurion: Stats Behind The England Captain's Record
  5. England Centurion Harry Kane 'Hungry To Prove People Wrong'
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. PAK 2-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey LIVE Score: Pakistan Secure Well-Deserved Lead As Final Quarter Kicks Off
  2. Incumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As FIH President
  3. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks: Union Minister Chirag Paswan in Conversation with Editor Chinki Sinha and Assistant Editor Abhik Bhattacharya
  2. Shimla Mosque Row: Security Beefed Up, Restrictions In Place Amid Hindu Groups' Call For Bandh
  3. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  4. Quota Within Quota: Lessons To Be Learned From Tamil Nadu
  5. Data, The Missing Piece In The Sub-Categorisation Debate
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  2. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
World News
  1. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
  2. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Maldives Says Muizzu To Visit India 'Very Soon' After 2 Ministers Who Defamed Modi Resign
  5. New Order For Old Problem: Germany’s Border Curb To Crackdown On Illegal Immigration Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  5. Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn Claims World No. 1 Spot On Technicality Despite Paris Olympics Backlash
  6. Shimla Mosque Row: Security Beefed Up, Restrictions In Place Amid Hindu Groups' Call For Bandh
  7. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics