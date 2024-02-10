Man On The Run For Months Held For Repeatedly Raping His Daughter

Police have arrested a man, who had been on the run for the past few months after being booked for allegedly repeatedly raping his 22-year-old daughter and impregnating her in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

His daughter, whom the accused raped multiple times in 2021, died in November last year at a hospital during her tuberculosis treatment, he said.

"The 53-year-old accused resided in Nalasopara. He was on the run since the last several months after a case was registered against him for allegedly raping his daughter between 2021 and November 2023. He also impregnated the victim and thrashed her, which led to her miscarriage," senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.