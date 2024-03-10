Man Falls Into 40-Ft-Deep Borewell In Keshopur: Atishi Visits Water Treatment Plant, Assures Action Official Responsible

Water Minister Atishi on Sunday visited the Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in Keshopur where a person fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell and said that action would be taken against the official who was responsible for this sewage treatment plant.

The minister was briefed about the rescue operation by the teams deployed at the spot.

"I have ordered all borewells in Delhi to be inspected in the next 48 hours and action will be taken against the official who was responsible for this STP (sewage treatment plant)," Atishi told PTI.