Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
National

Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Mother, Injuring Father In UP

One of their sons has been taken into custody on the suspicion of opening fire at them, the police said.

Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Mother, Injuring Father In UP
Updated: 27 Feb 2022 7:44 pm

A woman died and her husband sustained a critical injury on the head after they received bullet shots in the Khurja Junction outpost area, police said on Sunday. One of their sons has been taken into custody on the suspicion of opening fire at them, the police said.


The deceased is identified as Manjudevi (55), a resident of the Vimala Nagar Colony. Her husband Omprakash sustained a bullet injury on the back of his head. He was referred to a hospital in Meerut, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.


Omprakash had sold his land for Rs 12.5 lakh. Using this money, he bought a piece of land elsewhere and was spending the remaining money on one of his two sons and daughters-in-law.

This enraged the other son Yatendra, who picked up fights regularly with the elderly couple, police said quoting the neighbours. Further investigation is underway, an official said.

With PTI inputs.

