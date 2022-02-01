Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Man Accused Of Killing 2 Minors, Gouging Out Eyes, Commits Suicide

The body of the accused was found hanging from a tree on Monday evening, the police said.

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 7:45 pm

A man accused of killing his minor niece and nephew and gouging out their eyes has allegedly committed suicide, police said on Tuesday. The body of the accused was found hanging from a tree on Monday evening, the police said.


       

The two children, a girl aged ten years and a boy of eight years of Ambadih village in Pakur district were brutally killed and, their eyes gouged out allegedly by their uncle following personal enmity and land dispute on January 27.

"The man's body was found hanging from a tree. It seems that the accused committed suicide out of the fear of being arrested. We are probing the incident," the officer-in-charge of Amrapara police station Manoj Kumar said.


         

Investigations into the killing of the children had revealed the involvement of their uncle, who went absconding after the incident, Pakur Superintendent of police Hrudeep P Janardhanan had said.

With PTI inputs.

National Jharkhand Jharkhand Police Murder Suicide
