Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Sees 460 Covid-19 Cases, Three Deaths; Active Tally Now 3,034

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8121873; fresh cases 460; death toll 148346; recoveries 79,70,493; active cases 3034; total tests 8,48,23,564.

Maharashtra Sees 460 Covid-19 Cases, Three Deaths; Active Tally Now 3,034
Maharashtra Sees 460 Covid-19 Cases, Three Deaths; Active Tally Now 3,034

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 9:11 pm

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 460 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, which took the state's tally to 81,21,873 and the toll to 1,48,346, a health official said.

The addition to the tally on Friday was 459 and the fatality count was five, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with 199 of the new cases, followed by 137 from Pune circle. Nashik (44), Nagpur (33), Kolhapur (11), Aurangabad (7), Akola (12) and Latur (11).

The three deaths comprised two in Pune circle and one in Mumbai, the official added.

The recovery count rose by 615 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,70,493, leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,034, he said.

Pune leads with 1,075 active cases, followed by 705 in Mumbai and 319 in Thane.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.14 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,48,23,564 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 22,147 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Related stories

MP Sees 21 Covid-19 Cases, 27 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 108

Karnataka Reports 153 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death

Jammu and Kashmir Reports 8 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8121873; fresh cases 460; death toll 148346; recoveries 79,70,493; active cases 3034; total tests 8,48,23,564.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Covid Deaths Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Shut Down Separation Rumours With Flirty Exchanges

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Shut Down Separation Rumours With Flirty Exchanges